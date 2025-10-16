Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 230 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.40.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.