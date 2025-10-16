Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 51.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 38.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

