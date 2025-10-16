Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,284 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.