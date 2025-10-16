Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,473,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,686,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,351,000 after acquiring an additional 275,303 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,818,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,742,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,913,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

