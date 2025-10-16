Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $407.90 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.80 and a 200-day moving average of $437.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.