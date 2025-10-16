Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IWP stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $134.17.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

