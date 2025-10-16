Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,601 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $47.52.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

