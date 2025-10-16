Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

