Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,262,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,594,000 after acquiring an additional 460,429 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEC opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $101.42.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

