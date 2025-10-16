Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.