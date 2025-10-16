Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,435 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.
AIRR opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $99.85.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
