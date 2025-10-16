Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,336,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

