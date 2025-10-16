CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.30% of CMS Energy worth $62,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE CMS opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

