Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises about 2.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

