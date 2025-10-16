Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,732 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,866,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after purchasing an additional 385,927 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

