Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

