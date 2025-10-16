Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 115.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5%

CHD opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

