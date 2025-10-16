CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $65,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in CBRE Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 395.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $156.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

