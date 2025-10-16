Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.32 and traded as high as C$9.69. Cascades shares last traded at C$9.67, with a volume of 103,067 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Get Cascades alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cascades

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$979.16 million, a P/E ratio of -120.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.