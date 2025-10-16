Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Stake Lifted by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

