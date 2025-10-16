Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $167,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,770.64. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $60,104.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,546.88. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $581,406 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $91.50 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The company had revenue of $140.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

