Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,053 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $8,541,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $912,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

