Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,408 Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.1%

FLUT stock opened at $250.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLUT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

