Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veralto from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

