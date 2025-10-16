Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 90,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,052,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $430.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $351.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

