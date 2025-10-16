Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $736.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $750.39 and its 200-day moving average is $687.48. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. The trade was a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.61.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

