Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETHE. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 3.0%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

