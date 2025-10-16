Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF $EXI

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000.

Shares of EXI opened at $172.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $175.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.51.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

