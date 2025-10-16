Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 767,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,892 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OBDC. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

