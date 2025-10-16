Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,459 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.