Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,439 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,165.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $99.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $132.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.09.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

