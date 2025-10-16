BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST Stake Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $678,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 0.6%

BST opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

