Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Sells 21,140 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,140 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 865.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

