Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super boosted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,435 shares of company stock valued at $117,231,067. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $432.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.20. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $459.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $328.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.21.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

