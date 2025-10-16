Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $46,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 119,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $816,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $504,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $287.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.54 and a 1 year high of $310.50.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.