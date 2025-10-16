Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Has $17.71 Million Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super reduced its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,953 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research lowered lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $167.10 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.65 and a 200-day moving average of $233.42.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

