Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 120.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. BTIG Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

