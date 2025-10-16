Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,032 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 30,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in D.R. Horton by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $155.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

