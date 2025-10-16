Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires 31,240 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super raised its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares during the quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in CRH by 9.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

CRH Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:CRH opened at $118.64 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

