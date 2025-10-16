Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,084 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

