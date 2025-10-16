ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.19 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.18). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.25), with a volume of 209,527 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 458.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.19. The firm has a market cap of £289.02 million, a P/E ratio of -98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

