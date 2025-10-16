ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stock Position Raised by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.60.

ASML stock opened at $1,009.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,059.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $852.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

