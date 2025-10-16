Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $277.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $287.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.85.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.80.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

