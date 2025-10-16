Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 47.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Cowen cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,205.40. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

