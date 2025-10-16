Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 45.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,567 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $424,950,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 415,218 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Lennar by 130.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 896,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 20.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 736,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,534,000 after buying an additional 123,266 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

