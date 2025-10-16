Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $781,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

