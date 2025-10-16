Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,468 Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTCB opened at $21.52 on Thursday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

