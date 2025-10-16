Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of XT opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.