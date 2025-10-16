Apollon Financial LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7%

V stock opened at $345.81 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.35 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $633.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

