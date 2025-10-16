Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 481,630 shares traded.

Anglesey Mining Stock Down 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 million, a PE ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

